BOSTON — For the first time in history, a woman will lead Boston’s FBI Division, officials said Monday.

Jodi Cohen has been named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Field Office, FBI officials said in a statement.

Cohen most recently served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cohen joined the FBI as a Special Agent in 2005 and was assigned to the New York Field Office, where she investigated white-collar crime and health care fraud, officials said. She also worked violent crime matters on the Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2014, Cohen was promoted to Supervisory Special Agent and reported to the Washington Field Office to provide support to national security and criminal covert operations, officials said. In 2018, Ms. Cohen was selected as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Branch in the Seattle Field Office.

In 2017, Cohen served as a team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C. There, she oversaw agent-involved shooting investigations, national program reviews, and field office inspections.

In 2020, Cohen served as the chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch of FBI Headquarters. In 2021, Cohen was promoted to Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office.

The FBI Boston Division includes all of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Cohen replaces former Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta, who retired from his position in June.

