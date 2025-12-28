First responders conduct rescue after worker falls from rooftop in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone first responders conducted a traumatic rescue on Saturday after a contractor fell from the roof of a home.

According to Blackstone Fire Chief Kevin Roy, fire crews and police responded to the area of David Drive just after 12:30 p.m., when crews located the worker, who was working on the roof of a home when he fell, on top of the garage attached to the house.

The worker fell approximately 15 feet.

Because of the weather conditions and that the worker was 10 feet up on the roof of the garage, fire crews performed a delicate extrication and were able to carefully move the worker to the ground.

The worker, who was conscious and alert, was transported by a medical helicopter to a trauma center. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and is in serious condition.

“This was a bitterly cold day with windy and icy conditions, adding a layer of danger to any rescue, but our firefighters drew upon their extensive training and experience to ensure that no one else was hurt while rescuing this fallen man,” Chief Roy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

