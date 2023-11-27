First of nearly two dozen MBTA Green Line closures begin Monday

BOSTON — A portion of the MBTA’s oldest line will be shutting down Monday for more than a week.

The temporary Green Line closure, which includes all of its downtown Boston rails, is the first of nearly two dozen planned closures through 2024.

It’s part of the MBTA’s promise to eliminate all “slow zones” as reduced train speeds have plagued riders with frustrating travel for months.

Workers will replace rails, fix or replace deteriorated ties, install new ballast, and improve signals and switches.

“The Green Line is awful. I’m not gonna lie,” said commuter Justin Hodo. “It’s ridiculous. It sucks, but we’re still riding it.”

The MBTA released the following information about the closure that impacts riders in the heart of Boston:

Green Line Downtown: No trains between North Station and Kenmore, November 27 – December 5

Green Line B: No trains between Kenmore and Babcock Street, November 27 – December 5

Shuttles are available between Copley and Babcock Street

The 57 bus is free to ride between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner

Green Line E: No trains between Copley and Heath Street, November 27 – December 5

The 39 bus is free to ride between Copley and Heath Street and runs parallel to the E Line

Green Line D and E: No trains between North Station and Lechmere, December 4 – 5

Shuttles are available between Lechmere and North Station

Green Line E: No trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts, November 27 – December 10, from 8:45 PM through the end of service each day

Shuttles are available between North Station and Medford/Tufts

Green Line D: No trains between North Station and Union Square, November 27 – December 10, from 8:45 PM through the end of service each day

Shuttles are available between Lechmere and North Station

The 86, 91, and CT2 buses run between Union Square and East Somerville. These bus routes also travel to Sullivan Square on the Orange Line.

The 87 bus runs between Union Square and Lechmere.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group