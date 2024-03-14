First look: New Boston exhibit offers glimpse inside infamous Auschwitz concentration camp

BOSTON — A world-renowned exhibition opening in Boston on Friday will offer an unparalleled look inside the infamous Auschwitz complex, Nazi Germany’s largest concentration and extermination camp.

The exhibit, “Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away,” located at The Castle at Park Plaza on Columbus Avenue, features more than 700 original artifacts and objects on loan from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, Yad Vashem in Israel, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, and over 15 other international museums.

“These artifacts have great historical value, but more importantly, they hold profound personal significance,” exhibit curators said in a news release.

The artifacts include concrete posts from the fence of the Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp, a gas mask used by the SS garrison members, prisoners’ personal items, including journals, shoes, and suitcases that had been packed by Auschwitz deportees in the hopes of one day returning to their lives, among many other things.

“This exhibition forever changes visitors through the first-hand stories it tells of those who lived, worked, perished, and survived Auschwitz,” curators added.

An estimated 1.1 million people were murdered at Auschwitz between 1941-1945.

