First Formula 1 racing arcade in US now open in Boston. Take a look inside

BOSTON — The very first Formula 1 racing arcade in the United States is officially open for business in Boston.

F1 Arcade, the world’s first premium simulator racing experience, has started welcoming guests in Boston’s Seaport after the successful launch of two locations in the United Kingdom.

Covering 16,000 square feet across two floors, the striking new venue allows guests to immerse themselves in the world of Formula 1 by getting behind the wheel of one of 69 cutting-edge full-motion simulators and racing the world’s most iconic tracks.

“We’re thrilled to debut the first US F1 Arcade location in the bustling Boston Seaport neighborhood, following the incredible success in the UK. Guests can enjoy an exceptional adrenaline-packed venue and the thrill of racing in one space,” said Adam Breeden, Founder and CEO of F1 Arcade. “The launch of F1 Arcade Boston Seaport paves the way for our ambitious US expansion, as we look ahead to opening our second venue this Fall in Washington DC.”

Racers can also enjoy a variety of globally-inspired dishes that cater to all at a striking 37-foot-long bar, which serves as the centerpiece of the venue.

The food offerings feature a unique taco and flatbread selection, a raw bar menu, and a burger lineup, including wagyu beef sliders. The drink menu features signature cocktails and “designated driver” mocktails.

F1 Arcade Boston Seaport will also host Formula 1 watch party events, starting with the upcoming Formula 1 Crypto.com 2024 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to watch the action on large-screen TVs while enjoying unlimited sim racing, DJs, competitions, and quizzes with the chance of winning instant prizes.

Tickets for the watch party are available here.

