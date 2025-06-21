As the first day of summer wraps up, several Massachusetts beaches remain closed

WINTHROP, Mass. — Several beaches in Massachusetts are closed on the first official day of summer.

The majority of closures are due to high levels of bacteria found in the water, according to the Department of Public Health.

At Yerrill Beach in Winthrop, swimming was a no-go for one family soaking up the sun.

“It’s just kind of nice being out here, the weather is beautiful, a little bit of wind to cool it down, beautiful day to hang out and relax on the beach,” Andrew Dimento said.

More than a dozen beaches, lakes, and ponds were closed Thursday while ‘feels-like’ temperatures neared 100 degrees in the state.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, five beaches were closed due to bacterial exceedance.

“It is what it is,” Tyler Gilson said. “I just like being on the beach, enjoying the weather.”

The state tests the water at beaches weekly starting Memorial Day, and then DPH looks at the data collected to decide whether or not a beach is safe.

Dimento said he was swimming in the ocean on Thursday when police officers told him to get out.

“I was down here yesterday when they kind of gave us the word that there was something going on with the water,” Dimento explained. “I mean I already went in the water, I felt fine.”

According to DPH, swimming in unsafe waters can cause gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues, so it’s strongly advised not to swim when the beach is closed.It’s

