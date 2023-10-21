First $20,000 winner selected in Mass Lottery’s $1 million holiday raffle

DORCHESTER, Mass — The first $20,000 winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game has been selected.

The winning number in the Friday, October 20 drawing is 0067814. The winning ticket was sold at Richdale, 62 State St. in Newburyport.

The drawing was the first of 11 weekly drawings that will take place every Friday through December 29.

Each week, one $20,000 prize winner will be selected.

The Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle will end on Monday, January 1, 2024, when one lucky player will become the first $1 million prize winner of 2024.

Four $250,000 prize winners and six $25,000 prize winners will also be drawn on New Year’s Day.

Sales of Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle tickets began on Monday, October 16, and will continue until Sunday, December 31, or until all of the game’s limited run of 550,000 tickets have been purchased, each ticket costs $10.

The Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle operates like a traditional raffle. Players will be given a set of unique numbers.

A player’s ticket number must exactly match one of the winning number sequences drawn to win one of the raffle prizes.

