Firefighters battle windy conditions at roaring fire in Peabody home

PEABODY, Mass — Gusty conditions made fighting a roaring blaze more difficult for Peabody firefighters Wednesday.

No one was injured and one man was able to escape after the Wheatland Street home erupted in flames late Wednesday morning.

Heavy winds made fighting the three-alarm fire more difficult, according to Peabody Fire Chief John Dowling. The flames, particularly in the attic, were so intense that firefighters had to pull back outside to continue to try and extinguish the blaze.

Peabody Fire

Although officials are still working to determine a cause, an initial report says the fire began outside the home before working its way inside the building.

“The house took right off,” said Dowling.

The back porch of the home could be seen scorched and burned by the flames.

Peabody Fire

As of early Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were still on the scene working to extinguish the last of the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group