Firefighters battle massive garage blaze spreading to vehicles and duplex in Sherborn

SHERBORN, MASS. — A heavy fire tore through a garage in Sherborn on Sunday morning.

According to Sherborn Fire and Rescue, officials arrived in the early morning hours to find a large 3-car detached garage that was two stories, completely involved in heavy fire that started to spread to a large residential duplex.

Several vehicles were also fully involved in the fire.

A 2nd alarm was struck due to the large volume of the blaze, and mutual aid companies were brought in to assist.

Sherborn Fire and Rescue said officials on scene made the decision to protect the duplex, as the garage was already a total loss.

Once the duplex was protected with hose streams, firefighters started attacking the main body of fire involving the garage.

Extensive overhaul was needed for the garage. Firefighters were still working after 3.5 hours.

Damages are estimated to be around $400,000.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

