5 residents hospitalized, 1 firefighter injured after early morning house fire in Brighton

BOSTON — Five residents were hospitalized and one firefighter was injured after an early morning house fire in Brighton.

According to Boston Fire, crews received a call around 4 a.m. for a fire at a home on Academy Hill Road. Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy smoke at a large 2-and-a-half-story building.

The fire traveled through the building and walls and firefighters were forced to cut holes on all sides of the building to vent and access the fire in the walls.

BREAKING: @BostonFire battling a lot of smoke pouring from this home on Academy Hill Rd in Brighton. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/bw8jXkQL9j — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) April 1, 2025

Heavy Fire was knocked down by around 5:15 a.m., and firefighters remain on the scene to chase hot spots in the building.

According to the assessor’s website, the house was built in 1878—and firefighters had to cut several holes into the building to help ventilate and air out the smoke and fire that was trapped in the walls.

“How many times it’s been renovated over 150 years we don’t know, but a lot of poke-throughs happen when people renovate and there’s void spaces so that’s why when you have a basement fire you often an extension up into the attic, just travels right up through the walls,” said Patrick Ellis, Chief of Operations with Boston Fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. 7 residents were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 4:00 companies had smoke showing on arrival in the basement of a large 2 1/2 story occupied building. The fire has traveled throughout the building in the walls , this is now a 3 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/W6oUE919N4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 1, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

