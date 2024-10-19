Firefighter, resident hospitalized after blaze fills Boston high-rise with smoke, carbon monoxide

BOSTON — A firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital after a fire filled a high-rise apartment building in Boston with smoke and carbon monoxide late Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at Northampton Tower at 35 Northampton Street in the city’s Roxbury section around 11:15 p.m. found flames in the building’s trash chute, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire produced heavy smoke and high carbon monoxide levels throughout the building, forcing crews to carry fans to all 29 floors of the building to ventilate the hazardous conditions, the department said.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the firefighter and resident who were transported from the scene.

Crews remained at the scene overnight monitoring carbon monoxide levels.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

