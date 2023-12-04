Firefighter issues ‘mayday’ call while fighting fire at multi-family house fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — Firefighters in Avon received a major scare while battling a fire at a multi-family home.

Firefighters were called to a home on East Main Street around 8:30 on Sunday night.

Video shows no flames but significant damage to the second floor, including that massive hole in the roof and melted siding in the rear.

While fighting the fire, a Brockton firefighter fell through the floor and issued a ‘mayday’ call, the Avon Fire Chief says.

Crews worked quickly to get him out safely and he was not injured.

No one living in the apartment was hurt, but one cat died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

