Firefighter injured after 2-alarm fire at home in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass — A firefighter has been injured after a 2-alarm fire at home in Brighton on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a fire on Tip Top Street around 6:30 a.m. and were greeted with flames in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down quickly. One firefighter was transported for minor injuries.

There were no residents at the home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.

All companies working at 7 Tip Top St in Brighton. 2nd alarm was ordered shortly after . Fire was showing on arrival in rear. pic.twitter.com/wsD6LjtSEJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

