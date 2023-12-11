Firefighter hospitalized after being struck by falling debris while battling Brockton blaze

BROCKTON, Mass. — A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by falling debris while battling a blaze at a multi-level home in Brockton on Monday.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at 9 Waverly Place in Brockton around 11 a.m. found flames shooting from the second floor and extending up to the third floor of the home, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

Nardelli said that there was an initial report of a person trapped on the third floor but firefighters quickly determined that a woman had escaped to safety.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and knockdown hot spots, charred debris came loose from the home and crashed down on a firefighter below.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the moment the wooden board struck the firefighter, leaving him with a bloodied face. His colleagues quickly rushed to his side and he was eventually stretchered off into an awaiting ambulance.

The debris that fell appeared to be a piece of facia near the peak of the roof that firefighters had been hammering with water.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

Nine residents in total were displaced, Nardelli noted. None of them were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

