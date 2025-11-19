Fire tears through mobile home on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. — A fire tore through a mobile home on Cape Cod early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters battle the blaze at a home on Nathan Ellis Highway in Mashpee.

Video showed smoke pouring out of the gutted home as crews worked at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local and state officials for additional details on the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

