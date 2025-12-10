Fire crews extinguish car fire at a Taunton auto repair and car dealership

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Taunton Fire Department extinguished a car fire at an auto repair shop and car dealership on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:36 p.m., when crews were dispatched to 420 Broadway to reports of a fire at an auto repair garage and dealership.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that flames and smoke had heavily damaged the business, but they quickly brought the fire under control.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Taunton Fire Department and the Taunton Police Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

