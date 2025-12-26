Fiery car crash snarls morning-after-Christmas travel in Boston

BOSTON — A fiery car crash involving multiple vehicles snarled traffic Friday morning as travelers navigated the roads the morning after Christmas.

Around 7:30 a.m., a multi-car crash on I-93 caused at least of the vehicles involved to catch fire shortly after Columbia Road in Dorchester, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Three lanes on I-93 were shut down as of 8:20 a.m.

An update on any injuries was not made immediately available.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic could be seen backed up just before the crash as drivers struggled to get around the fiery crash.

