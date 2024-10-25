Feds: Master sergeant in Mass. National Guard caught with hundreds of child porn videos and images

SANDWICH, Mass. — A master sergeant with the Massachusetts National Guard stationed on Cape Cod has been accused of possessing and distributing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Nicholas Wells, 43, a Master Sergeant of the 102 Security Forces of the Massachusetts National Guard stationed in Sandwich, was arrested Thursday, according to the United States District Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

According to the court documents, Wells allegedly discussed his interest in minors and distributed videos depicting child pornography on a messaging application.

Investigators say over 300 images and 100 videos depicting child pornography were located on Wells’ phone, along with evidence that he distributed over 70 videos depicting child pornography.

Wells agreed to voluntarily detention pending trial without prejudice following his appearance in Boston federal court Thursday.

The charge of possessing child pornography carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. The charge of distributing child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

