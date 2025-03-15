FDA: International Delight recalling more than 75,000 bottles of coffee creamers in over 30 states

BOSTON — You might wanna check the fridge before your morning cup of coffee...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled over 75 thousand bottles of International Delight coffee creamer.

Stores that may be selling the spoiled creamers include: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The company says the recall is due to spoilage, which can make people ill.

Only two flavors have been recalled thus far, Hazelnut and Cinnabon classic cinnamon roll

The products have best buy dates of July 2nd & 3rd.

