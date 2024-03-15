FBI Boston recovers nearly two dozen Japanese artifacts lost during World War II

Twenty-two missing and historic Japanese artifacts were recently recovered by the FBI in Boston.

The FBI says they had not been seen for almost eighty years after being looted following the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. The FBI says a local family found the items when going through their late father’s things after he passed away.

Their father was a World War II veteran but never served in the Pacific Theater. The family then checked the National Stolen Art File and discovered that at least four of the items were missing 18th century portraits that had been listed in the database.

The artifacts include six portraits, a hand-drawn map of Okinawa dating back to the 19th century, and various pieces of pottery and ceramics.

“It’s incredibly gratifying when the FBI is able to recover precious cultural property that has been missing for almost 80 years,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “This case highlights the important role the public plays in recognizing and reporting possible stolen art. We’d like to thank the family from Massachusetts who did the right thing in reaching out to us and relinquishing these treasures so we could return them to the people of Okinawa.”

In 2001, the Okinawa Prefectural Board of Education registered some of the artifacts with the FBI’s National Stolen Art File, a database of art and cultural property that have been reported stolen to the FBI by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

A formal ceremony returning the items to Japan will be held at a later date.

“It is very meaningful that the FBI, along with others in the U.S. Government, have cooperated to realize this return,” said Denny Tamaki, the Governor of Okinawa Prefecture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

