Father, 3 sons from New Jersey make 5th straight trip to Fenway Park for Red Sox home opener

BOSTON — Travis Gonick and his boys TJ, Tyler, and Taylor have been coming to Fenway Park for their entire lives, but it’s not just an easy ride on “The T.”

They drive all the way from New Jersey just to play catch, as dad and sons, on the holy ground that is Fenway.

“Maybe they’ll never get to play in there, but being out here, this is opening day. I’m getting goosebumps,” said Travis. “It’s a fun experience.”

The boys are surrounded by Yankee fans at school, and the jabs can seem never-ending. But that fuels their love for the Red Sox.

“My friends make fun of me at school because they say the Yankees are better than the Red Sox,” said 10-year-old Taylor. “But they’re not, and we’re going to win the World Series this year.”

They get here early to take it all in. It’s in the quiet mornings playing on Jersey Street that makes all that Red Sox slander melt away.

“We’re out here early, and we’re ready to be the first ones in,” said the oldest boy TJ. “It feels cool to be out here and be one of the best.”

“It’s something that is a passion; they enjoy baseball. I enjoy baseball so what a better place than in Boston?” said Travis.

This is the fifth year in a row that they have come up as a family, and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

