Fans and city leaders hope WNBA approves sale to move the Sun to Boston

BOSTON — Big news broke Saturday when reports said the minority owner of the Celtics reached a deal to buy the Connecticut Sun and move them to Boston.

The group led by Steve Pagliuca bid a record $325 million for the WNBA franchise, with plans to move them to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey wants this deal to be approved.

<i>“Boston is the perfect place for a WNBA team. We are the hub of New England and the birthplace of basketball. We have an incredible sports culture and strong enthusiasm for women’s sports, as evidenced by the Sun selling out TD Garden two years in a row. This would be a great opportunity for our state, for the League and for the players.”</i> — Governor Maura Healey

Boston 25 spoke with fans outside of TD Garden Saturday night and they were excited at the thought of a women’s basketball team coming to the city.

“I think it’s crazy I think Boston should have been one of the first cities to get one,” Joseph Willingham said. “It’s insane.”

Basketball fans have been waiting years for this and are pumped to hear it could finally be happening soon.

“Any women’s team coming to the city is really exciting I definitely support them,” Allen Martin said.

Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell is pushing for people to call on the WNBA to add a team to Boston. He’s hoping and expecting this deal to go through.

“We heard from many, many fans here in Boston that want the ‘W’ here in the city,” Worrell said. “We have the best fan base in the country so I wouldn’t see why the WNBA would not approve this.”

The sale is pending approval of the league and its Board of Governors. The franchise wouldn’t play in Boston until the 2027 season at the earliest.

“I hope the league hears us loud and clear; we have a record deal,” Worrell said. “Let’s get this deal done, and hopefully the sun will rise in Boston.”

