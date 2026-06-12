BOSTON — The World Cup has officially started, and fans are already arriving in Boston ahead of Saturday’s match at Boston Stadium.

“I think we are the dark horse in this game,” One fan from Scotland said.

Fans from Scotland are taking over The Dubliner in Boston Thursday, where the crowd watched the first two matches.

“They’ve made this their home now, which is amazing for us,” the owner of The Dubliner, Oran McGonagle, told Boston 25 News.

Fans are celebrating across the city for the first matches of the World Cup

Most of the fans, arriving in Boston as early as that morning, wasted no time starting the celebrations.

“It’s my first time in Boston and honest to god, I’m loving it here!” another fan said.

Even though it’s a trip many have been planning for months, they say being here is completely surreal

“It’s worth every bit of it. That’s what Scotland means to me as a fellow from Glasgow, like, I have to be here. It’s been 28 years and this is the place to be.” one man said.

“We didn’t really know what the vibe was going to be, but we got here and we came down through the town. We were over there for the Mexico game...we came here, full of Scots! It’s fantastic. You can’t beat it!” another explained.

The Scottish fans are quickly making friends with fans rooting for Mexico.

“The vibe of the Scottish here it’s amazing. I love Scottish people, they are so great,” one fan from Mexico City, said.

The support and new friendship proving what the World Cup means to fans across the world.

“I think it’s just a sport that everyone enjoys. It’s just happiness and brotherhood, and sisterhood together. So, it’s not about you being about a different culture or politics, it’s just all of us in one sport, so I love that.”

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