Family displaced after three-alarm fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, MASS. — A family in Lincoln will need a place to stay after a fire tore through the roof of their home on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 p.m. on Round Hill Road.

According to Fire Chief Steve Cater, the fire started on the second floor of the home and caused significant damage to the roof.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire chief said there was also no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

