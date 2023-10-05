False alarm: Homeowner’s ‘amazing’ Halloween decoration triggers 911 calls

You know it might be a tad too realistic when your Halloween decoration triggers an emergency response to your home.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Sanford Street in Glens Falls, New York, on Sept. 30 after multiple neighborhood residents called 911 to report a house fire, according to officials.

Upon arrival, flames appeared to be raging inside the home, but crews didn’t find what they expected.

Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise... Posted by Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 on Saturday, September 30, 2023

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 said in a Facebook post.

The video has been shared thousands of times, drawing mixed reactions with one person commenting, “Might be a good idea to notify the fire department that you’re doing this so they know if they get a call for it.”

The department also informed the public that the display will be up on Friday and Saturday nights for entertainment purposes until the end of the month.

