Falmouth Public Schools announce Halloween parades reinstated

FALMOUTH, Mass. — After hundreds petitioned to reverse the cancellation of traditional Halloween parades at the Falmouth Elementary School, the superintendent announced that school officials would be reinstating the parade.

In a letter sent to families of Falmouth students from the principals of the school, they said they are happy to continue the parade but encourage the community to help collaborate in a celebration that all students can participate in the future.

“We acknowledge that traditions are rooted in deep history; however, we believe our traditions must also evolve with our town,” the school principals penned. “Moving forward, we will work together with our communities to plan an event for the future that will be for every student that we support every day.”

This comes after students were asked not to wear their Halloween costumes at school, a long-lived tradition held at the elementary school for years.

Over 600 families signed a petition to ask school officials to rethink their decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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