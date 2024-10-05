Falmouth police respond to vehicle crash on Teaticket highway

FALMOUTH — Falmouth police responded to a motor vehicle crash, Friday night, on the Teaticket Highway.

The crash had shut down the highway from Teaticket path up to the Maravista lights. Falmouth police advised people to avoid the area if possible.

As of now, the highway is open, but people should be cautious of the area regardless.

We reached out to the Falmouth Police Department for more information regarding the crash and are waiting for a response.

We will keep you updated regarding the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

