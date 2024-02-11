Fall River woman arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle across Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MA — A Fall River woman was arrested on Friday after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle around Dartmouth.

According to police, around 2:38 a.m. on February 9, a Dartmouth police officer attempted to stop a 2007 Toyota Corolla on Old Westport Road after learning that it had been reported stolen.

The vehicle began to accelerate to avoid police and the officer deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle came to a stop on Hathaway Road Tradewind Street. The operator was arrested and identified as Janessa Quino, 21 of Fall River.

Quino is being charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

