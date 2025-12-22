Fall River man sentenced to state prison for stalking, witness intimidation

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River man has been sentenced to state prison after admitting to harassing and intimidating women for months.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, Angel Pizarro, 44, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on December 19, 2025, to charges of stalking (subsequent offense) and intimidation of a witness.

Prosecutors said that between November 1, 2024, and February 23, 2025, Pizarro repeatedly called, texted, and emailed the victim, even after she blocked his number.

He then turned to an app and his personal email to continue contacting her, sending messages that were physically threatening and at times suggested he was following her.

Investigators said Pizarro drove to the victim’s home, sat outside honking his horn, and on another occasion pulled his vehicle alongside hers and made a gun gesture with his hand.

The threatening messages continued after that encounter.

“The defendant engaged in a pattern of threatening and harassing conduct that caused the victim to fear for her safety,” District Attorney Quinn said, adding that Pizarro’s sentence was necessary to protect the victim from further harm.

He was sentenced to three to four years in state prison, followed by two years of probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

