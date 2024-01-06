Expect delays: Patriots game day traffic pattern adjusted for Sunday’s storm

Officials are warning fans to leave early and expect delays ahead of the Patriots final regular season game Sunday against the Jets.

The weekend storm is forcing local and state officials to make traffic adjustments outside Gillette Stadium. Game day traffic on Route 1 heading into Foxborough will be reduced from four lanes down to three, Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan said. That will give plow trucks more room to maneuver on the highway, he said.

“We have to remove the cones from the highway to get the plows through, so we’re not going to have that extra lane of travel into the stadium. That is going to impact the number of lanes available and it’s going to slow traffic down,” Noonan said.

The storm is expected to start late Saturday and last throughout Sunday morning, delivering three to five inches of snow in Foxborough. Noonan said stadium parking lots will still open four hours before kickoff at, 9 a.m. Patriots spokesperson Stacey James said the overnight snowfall will not impact stadium parking.

“We are prepared to start plowing whenever it starts snowing and, based on current snow projections, are confident that we will be able to park all patrons on game day,” James said in an email. “Allow for extra time to get here due to the weather. We know the roads will be slower based on the forecasted weather, so plan extra time to get into the lots.”

Foxborough Dept. of Public Works Director Chris Gallagher said his crew will focus on streets and sidewalks that fans use to get to the game.

“We’re ready for it,” Gallagher said. “We do have to deal with pedestrian traffic. There’s a lot more foot traffic going into the stadium using local sidewalks that we normally wouldn’t [clean] until a day or two after a storm, so that’s something we will pay attention to.”

“Plan accordingly, bring your patience, leave early and obviously dress for the conditions. It’s going to be a cold, wet day up there,” Noonan said.

