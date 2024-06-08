Exeter firefighters use music to destress from trauma of job

EXETER, NH — When Exeter Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Greene took up the fiddle five years ago, his vow to practice every day meant he would need to play during downtime between emergency calls on his 24-hour shifts.

But what started as a passion for the violin quickly became a therapeutic experience on a challenging job that regularly involves witnessing trauma and responding to tragedy.

“For me, the ability to play the fiddle here, even if for a few minutes a day, is meditative,” Greene told Boston 25 News from the firehouse Friday. “It’s literally being present in the moment and connecting with the music and the instrument and just setting aside that time for myself.”

With his stage the apparatus bay and his music stand the back of a fire engine, Greene sometimes captures an audience of fellow first responders as he plays traditional Celtic songs and folksy tunes.

“I get a lot of flak for my fiddle-playing, but that’s all right,” Greene joked. “Cats screeching, I think, has been brought up on several occasions. I’m certainly no virtuoso now. It’s been a struggle for me, but like most things in life, if it weren’t hard-fought, I wouldn’t appreciate it.”

While Greene is still learning, his music is resonating with his fellow firefighters who understand the importance of prioritizing their mental health.

Capt. Drew Martin was inspired to bring in his guitar and, in the quiet of the firehouse gym, practice some of his 10-year-old son’s favorite songs, in effect relieving stress during his long shifts.

“Pretty much anything you can think of we’ve probably seen, and it’s depressing, to be frank,” Martin said. “I’ve been working on mindfulness through my therapist, and I think focusing on guitar is a very mindful moment for me.”

Among the musical members of the fire department are also the assistant chief who plays the bagpipes and a firefighter who has a degree in music education.

Whether playing or listening, Martin said the sound of the instruments echoing through the building is soothing and sustaining.

“I think having these mindful moments throughout the day can calm you down and prepare you for what you’re going to see next,” Martin said. “I think I’m better at getting to a scene that’s chaotic, taking it all in – and my feelings, letting them go and then getting to work.”

Greene believes that calmness and mental clarity allow them to serve their community best.

“I think everything we do to strengthen our minds and bring even a little bit of peace in our day-to-day lives makes us better first responders, better people and better equipped to adapt to the dynamic rigors of this job,” Greene said.

