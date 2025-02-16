Exclusive one-on-one with Karen Read: The extended cut dropping soon

Karen Read, the woman accused in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, sat down with Boston 25′s Ted Daniel for an exclusive one-on-one interview that aired after the Super Bowl.

In the wide-ranging interview, Read explained her involvement in every aspect of her criminal case, from her defense team’s aggressive strategy to media interviews and raising money for her estimated $5 million in legal fees, among a slew of other topics.

Boston 25 will soon release an EXTENDED CUT version of the interview featuring more than 60 minutes of discussion with Read, where NOTHING was off limits.

