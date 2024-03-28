Ex-Winthrop police lieutenant already accused of child rape arraigned on additional charges

WINTHROP, Mass — A former Winthrop police lieutenant already facing charges of child rape was arraigned on additional charges Thursday.

James Feeley, 56, of Winthrop, appeared in Suffolk Superior Court on one count of aggravated rape of a child and seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“As this troubling case moves through the court process, we will provide the victim and the victim’s family with all the support, guidance and assistance they need and deserve. Our prosecutors and victim witness advocates are acutely aware of the challenges victims and families face in such cases and are well-equipped to help from start to finish,” Hayden said.

Feeley was previously arraigned on fewer charges following his arrest and ordered held on $200,000 bail.

A criminal complaint obtained by Boston 25 at the time of his arrest alleged that Feeley “did unlawfully have sexual intercourse or unnatural sexual intercourse” with the victim and that the victim was “under 12 years of age.”

The Department of Children and Families confirmed with Boston 25 that Feeley is a foster parent for the state and says they are working with law enforcement in the investigation.

Feeley was initially placed on administrative leave but Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty later announced that he was no longer a member of the Winthrop Police Department.

Delehanty told investigators that he was called to the Belle Isle Cemetery in Winthrop on Christmas Night, where he encountered Feeley, who had stated that he “was really in a bad way,” according to a police report.

While speaking with Delehanty, Feeley confessed to the rape and assault allegations as he stood near his parents’ grave site, the report stated. When Delehanty asked him why he was at the grave site, Feeley allegedly said, " What do you think?”

Feeley was held on his existing bail of $200,000 under conditions he stay away from the victim and family; he has no unsupervised contact with children under 16; he undergoes GPS monitoring prior to release with exclusion zone; surrender his passport, surrender all firearm and that he stay in Massachusetts.

In late January, authorities announced that they were investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive inside Feeley’s home on Pleasant Street.

“The initial investigation into the death of a 2-year-old in Winthrop today indicates no signs of foul play or physical trauma. We are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” the Suffolk DA’s office said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

