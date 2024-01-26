DA investigating death of 2-year-old at home of Winthrop lieutenant who is facing rape charges

WINTHROP, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child found unresponsive inside the home of a Winthrop police lieutenant, who was recently arrested on child rape charges, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The toddler death investigation is unfolding at 26 Pleasant Street in Winthrop, where Winthrop Police Department Lt. James Feeley lived before his arraignment last month on charges including aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, a spokesperson for DA Kevin Hayden’s office confirmed.

In a statement, Hayden’s office said, “The initial investigation into the death of a 2-year-old in Winthrop today indicates no signs of foul play or physical trauma. We are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.”

Feeley, 56, allegedly confessed to the crimes in a cemetery on Christmas Night, while a criminal complaint alleged that he “did unlawfully have sexual intercourse or unnatural sexual intercourse” with the victim and that the victim was “under 12 years of age.”

At the time of his arrest, the Department of Children and Families confirmed with Boston 25 that Feeley was a foster parent for the state and said that they are working with law enforcement in the investigation.

“DCF is investigating these disturbing allegations against a foster parent. There are no foster children currently residing in the foster home,” a DCF spokesperson said last month.

Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said Feeley will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.

Delehanty told investigators that he was called to the Belle Isle Cemetery in Winthrop on Christmas Night, where he encountered Feeley, who had stated that he “was really in a bad way,” according to a police report.

While speaking with Delehanty, Feeley confessed to the rape and assault allegations as he stood near his parents’ grave site, the report stated. When Delehanty asked him why he was at the grave site, Feeley allegedly said, " What do you think?”

Delehanty also told investigators that he believed Feeley was suicidal and armed with a handgun, the report indicated. Feeley was later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Feeley was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2020 after holding the rank for three years. He previously served as a patrolman for six years and reserve police officer for eight years. He is also a medic for the Metro North Special Operations Unit.

Feeley has been a member of the department for more than 20 years.

The state initially requested bail of $500,000 but Feeley’s attorney argued for a lower amount, stating that his client had already brought “shame and embarrassment” upon his family and department.

Feeley is currently being held on $200,000 bail.

