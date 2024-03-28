‘Everybody deserves that access’: Donations boost local soup kitchen during Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month and good nutrition is especially important for local families dealing with food insecurity. A local soup kitchen is providing healthy options thanks in part to donations from a North Shore business owner.

At my Brother’s Table in Lynn, chef Kia is creating a healthy treat all thanks to donations.

“I’ve been involved with My Brother’s Table for years as a volunteer,” said Olivia Dolce, owner and founder of Liv Granola.

Olivia started her company Liv Granola when she recognized a need for healthier breakfast options.

“One of the features of my granola is it’s a 1 to 1 nut to oat ratio,” said Dolce. “So it’s going to be higher in protein and healthy fat, higher in fiber and lower in sugar and carbohydrates.”

The company grew from selling at local farmer’s markets to selling at 100 stores and even Amazon. And now Olivia is giving back to her community by donating batches of Liv Granola to My Brother’s Table.

“Everybody deserves that access to having a really high level of nutrition and variety, no matter where you’re coming from,” said Dolce.

“We accept everything and we appreciate everything that’s given to us,” said Casandra Farguhson, a member on the board of directors for My Brother’s Table.

The soup kitchen relies solely on donations. Casandra Farguhson has been volunteering at My Brother’s Table since it opened in 1982.

“We have served over 3.5 million people since it’s opened,” said Farguhson. “We’re seven days a week. You know, no matter what the weather is.”

At My Brother’s Table, they serve anywhere from 400 to 900 meals a day, and their focus is on nutrition. They make sure that the hot meals have a starch, a protein, and a vegetable.

“Whatever is donated, Kia does all kinds of wonderful creations,” said Farguhson.

It’s nutritious creations like the yogurt parfait cups chef Kia whips up—that My Brother’s Table prides itself in providing to people in the community—and is thankful that businesses continue to offer their support.

“I’m thrilled to be able to do it,” said Dolce. “And I look forward to growing that partnership as we grow as well, and to continue to support something that’s so close to our backyard.”

