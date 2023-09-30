Event held in Peabody provides free bike helmets, safety tips for local children

PEABODY, Mass. — Several people turned out for an event in Peabody on Saturday that provided free bike helmets and bicycle safety tips for local children.

The Inaugural Bicycle Bash, sponsored in collaboration with Peabody Police and Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, hosted local families at the Higgins Middle School.

The event aimed to educate families and children about bike safety, and emphasized the importance of wearing helmets while cycling, organizers said in a statement.

Massachusetts law requires any person under 17 years old to wear a helmet while riding a bike.

In Peabody, if a child is caught riding a bike without a helmet, the police may take the bike away.

Bicycle riding is the number one leading cause of traumatic head injuries in children. Every year, approximately 26,000 children are hospitalized or seen in emergency departments for head injuries related to bicycling. However, approved and properly fitted bike helmets can reduce head injuries by as much as 85%.

Jason Stone, founder of Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, said in a statement that his firm has been on a mission to help prevent brain injuries by ensuring that kids who need helmets get them. As personal injury lawyers, his team “sees firsthand the avoidable tragedies that can occur to families and children who don’t wear bicycle helmets.”

“We are thrilled to host the inaugural Bicycle Bash in collaboration with the Peabody Police Department,” Stone said. “By providing educational resources and promoting bicycle safety, we aim to create a safe and enjoyable environment for children and families to embrace the joys of cycling.”

