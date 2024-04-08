Woman seriously injured, driver charged in pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after allegedly striking and seriously injuring a woman with his car in Beverly on Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of 375 Rantoul Street for a report of a pedestrian crash found that a woman had been struck and the offending vehicle was no longer on scene, according to Beverly Police.

The victim was transported to Beverly Hospital and later flown via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Her injuries are considered to be serious.

A description of the vehicle involved was provided by witnesses and the road was shut down while crews investigated. A short time later, Essex Police told Beverly authorities they had stopped a car in their town matching that description, according to officials. The driver allegedly told Essex officers he may have struck someone with his car.

He was immediately taken into custody without incident. His name is not being released at the moment.

The investigation remains ongoing by Beverly Police and Massachusetts State Police Accident Recon.

Rantoul Street was reopened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

