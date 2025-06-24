Pit bull who was allegedly abused on camera in Dorchester up for adoption, officials say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was filmed allegedly abusing a dog with a leash on June 15.

Video circulated on social media allegedly shows a man whipping the animal with the end of its leash.

“We got a lot of calls about it,” said MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Chris Schindler. “We’re grateful for the community’s commitment to the wellbeing of animals, which helped us find this dog and get him to a place we know is safe.”

Boston Animal Control is assisting MSPCA Law Enforcement with an investigation into the incident on camera, which is ongoing. At this time, no charges have been filed.

“The type of behavior depicted in the video is unlawful, and we will always pursue charges in these cases,” Schindler said. “The community was right to be outraged by what was in the video, and our officers are always at the ready to investigate.”

Pluto the pit bull Dorchester dog abuse (MSPCA-Angell)

The one-and-a-half-year-old dog, a Pit Bull Catahoula Leopard Dog mix now named Pluto, was surrendered to the care of the MSPCA-Angell on June 20.

Pluto is expected to be ready for adoption later this week, after he’s neutered. His fee will be waived as part of the Summer Ruff-Fresher adoptathon.

“We don’t know much about Pluto’s history, but it appears that he moved around a lot before he came to us,” said Deborah Bobek, director of the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center.

Staff say he is remarkably friendly and would do best in a structured and supportive environment, something they believe he lacked with his previous owner.

Pluto the pit bull Dorchester dog abuse (MSPCA-Angell)

“We know Pluto will be a great addition to the right home with adopters who are committed to his training using positive reinforcement and also able to give him an outlet for all his young dog energy,” Bobek said.

Anyone interested in adopting Pluto can check out his page here.

Anyone with information about the alleged abuse he sustained is asked to contact MSPCA Law Enforcement at (617)522-6008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

