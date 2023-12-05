4 juveniles in custody, 2 hospitalized after assault near Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Four juveniles are in custody after an attack at a basketball court on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to Sullivan Park, located across from Lawrence High School, for a report of a male being assaulted found a juvenile victim lying on the basketball court and another juvenile male victim with a fresh cut on his face, according to Lawrence Police.

The two victims were treated by EMTs on scene and transported to the hospital. Both parents of the victims were also alerted and called to the scene.

A subsequent investigation by the Lawrence Police School Resource Officer Unit identified five male juveniles of interest.

Of those five, police say three were taken into custody on Monday and a fourth was taken into custody Tuesday morning without incident.

All four suspects are expected to be charged.

The incident is not believed to be random, according to authorities.

“The safety of the students of the Lawrence Public Schools continues to be of paramount importance to Mayor Brian A. DePeña, Chief William Castro, Superindent Juan Rodriguez, the members of Lawrence Police Department and the faculty, staff and leadership of the Lawrence Public Schools, as such we are committed to continue to work together with public at large to achieve this goal,” police wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

