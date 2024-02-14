‘Enough is Enough’: Gang terrorized Boston, bragged about murders, used kids as lookouts, feds say

BOSTON — Dozens of alleged gang members who inflicted violence on the streets of Boston in recent years are behind bars after investigators say they bragged about murders in music videos, which ultimately led to federal RICO, drug, gun, and financial fraud charges being filed against them, authorities announced Wednesday.

Indictments and criminal complaints unsealed Wednesday morning in federal court charge more than 40 individuals affiliated with the Heath Street Gang with racketeering conspiracy, drug offenses, firearms offenses, and financial crimes including COVID fraud and brazen organized retail theft, Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said during a news conference.

“This morning, nearly two dozen members and associates of the Heath Street Gang were arrested, and several other individuals in state and federal custody have been charged in federal court with new offenses,” Levy said.

The Heath Street Gang has been operating in and around the Mildred C. Hailey apartments in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section for many years, using it as a point for drug trafficking activities and establishing drug distribution networks throughout Massachusetts, Maine, and California, according to Levy.

In addition to the arrests, Levy said over 60 firearms used in shootings, including one that left a 9-year-old girl seriously wounded at a family gathering, were also seized.

The defendants charged in the racketeering conspiracy are also alleged to have been involved in a trio of murders.

“They bragged about their violence on social media and in texts. As you can see from some of these photos, they carried high-powered weapons, they made gang signs, and mocked gang rivals,” Levy said, referencing exhibits that were set up next to him.

Levy said the suspects produced music videos and posted them on YouTube to promote themselves and denigrate rival gangs.

Court documents alleged that the videos bragged about carrying out murders and other crimes, according to Levy.

“One line from a rap video allegedly talked about victims of gang violence and it says, ‘I can say the names but I might make the feds come for us,’” Levy said. “Well, the feds have come for you. And we showed up with our federal, state, and local partners to root out violence, stop drug and gun trafficking, and bring peace to this public housing development.”

Levy added, “When you’re talking about things in a video that corroborates what we find in an investigation, certainly we have and will use that in court.”

It’s also alleged that the gang members took part in a COVID fraud scheme and retail theft, including one defendant who collected thousands of dollars in unemployment assistance in 10 states and the territory of Guam, court documents indicated.

In total, the gang raked in over $900,000 in fraudulent money and used some of it to buy over 100 illegal firearms, Levy said.

These suspects also walked into retail stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire like Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, and Sunglass Hut, grabbing thousands of dollars in merchandise while threatening security personnel as they made off with the stolen goods, according to Levy.

Levy further alleged that the suspects used juveniles to engage in criminal activity, enrolling them as lookouts, asking them to hold guns during drug deals, and having them take part in shootings.

“The honest, law-abiding people who live in the Hailey apartments want to be able to send their children off to school, out to play, without fear that they’re going to be hurt or recruited into a gang,” Levy explained. “There were instances where parents tried to intervene and get the police to help get their children away from the gang, and the defendants in this case tried to intimidate and prevent that from happening.”

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said these “bad actors” targeted and took advantage of youths in the community. He also vowed that his department would address the issues.

“They used fear, intimidation, and violence...They took advantage of the youngest amongst us. They took advantage of the sons and daughters of people in these neighborhoods,” Cox said. “When you prey on young people, that’s just a horrible impact on the communities. We’re going to do all we can certainly as a city and as a police department to address those issues.”

Michael Krol, Special Agent in Charge for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston, said the people arrested on Wednesday operated “with complete disregard for the rule of law.”

“Enough is enough. Too many lives have been lost. Too many communities have been impacted,” Krol said.

Investigators say the Heath Street Gang was formed in the 1980s and is comprised of over 150 members.

The following individuals are facing charges in connection with Wednesday’s announcement:

Jaquori Lyons, a/k/a “Gizzle,” a/k/a “Y Gizzle,” 25, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Joan Avalo-Quezada, a/k/a “Trouble,” 26, of Hyde Park, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Trevon Bell, a/k/a “Moula,” 27, of Roslindale, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Keonte Campbell, a/k/a “Keko,” 28, of Hyde Park, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Amos Carrasquillo, a/k/a “Cruddy,” 35, of Mattapan, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Deshawn Cirino, a/k/a “D,” a/k/a “Lil D,” 26, of Boston, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Dominique Finch, a/k/a “Heff,” 34, of Boston, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Zion Ford, a/k/a “Bricks,” 24, of Hyde Park, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Tyrre Herring, a/k/a “Blick,” a/k/a “Smoov,” 26, of Billerica, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

De’vonne Mcdonald-Jones, a/k/a “Daedae,” a/k/a “D Jones,” 27, of Roslindale, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Rickquille Mckinney, a/k/a “Ricky Mazarati,” a/k/a “Mozzy,” 30, of Arlington, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Amani Perkins, a/k/a “Chop,” a/k/a “Choppa,” 25, of Mattapan, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Michael Riley, a/k/a “Snyda,” a/k/a “Sneed,” 46, of Malden, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Keyon Roberson, a/k/a “Beano,” 23, of Dorchester, is charged with RICO conspiracy;

Randy Diaz-Pizarro, 32, of Central Falls, R.I., is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition;

Bryon Palmer, 36, of Charlestown, is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl;

Rolando Coxon, 31, of Hyde Park, is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl;

Cerone Davis, 30, of Arlington, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a public housing facility;

Donte Daily, 33, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition;

Theodore Gamble-Williams, 39, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Jameel Gibbons, 39, of Roslindale, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Charles Bomman, 33, of Roxbury, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Deondre Blanding, 27, of Roslindale, is charged with possession of firearm in furtherance of violent or drug trafficking crime;

Gelson Rodrigues, 33, of Randolph, is charged with possession of firearm in furtherance of violent or drug trafficking crime;

Riccara McKinney, 28, of Roxbury, is charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act conspiracy) and wire fraud;

Rachel McKinney, 32, of Arlington, is charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act conspiracy) and wire fraud;

Teshawnda Knight, 41, of Hyde Park, is charged with wire fraud;

Antawn Davis, 39, of Boston, is charged with wire fraud;

Taisha Garcia, 27, of Lynn, is charged with wire fraud;

Dawan Searcy, 32, of Somerville, is charged with wire fraud;

Nathan Bootman, 26, of Randolph, is charged with wire fraud;

Jameela Gross, 27, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with wire fraud;

Robert Platt, 44, of Brockton, is charged with wire fraud;

Donovan Scarlett, 25, of West Roxbury, is charged with wire fraud;

David Avalo, 28, of Hyde Park, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Victor Pimentel, 27, of Brockton, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Amanda LaPointe, 39, of Ripley, Maine, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Krystin Mathewson, 38, of Enfield, Conn., is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Jacob Lyford, 32, of Milo, Maine, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Michael St. Pierre, 54, of Dedham, Maine, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and

Kayla Tasker, 31, of Dexter, Maine, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

