Endicott College hockey player returns to ice after suffering stroke

A 22-year-old hockey player, who suffered a stroke after being hit in the back of the neck during practice, is back on the ice.

Senior Jack Smiley, who had been paralyzed for weeks, made a remarkable return to the ice on senior night.

On February 21st, 2022, during a hockey practice, Smiley suffered a stroke that left him completely numb on his right side. At the time, doctors were uncertain whether he would ever walk again.

However, through intensive physical therapy and a personalized rehabilitation program, not only did he regain the ability to walk, but he also returned to competing.

“You ask why it is such an emotional day, it’s because these kids, a;l of them have played since they were five years old,” said Smiley’s father.

In 2023, Jack returned to Endicott as a full-time student and rejoined the hockey team as captain. By 2024, he was cleared to play but chose not to compete.

“I just never let myself feel down and out. I was always about bouncing back. I told myself, ‘I’ll be fine tomorrow, I’ll be fine tomorrow. I’m a 22-year-old collegiate athlete, it will wash right off,’” Smiley explained.

Jack worked with doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital to relearn how to walk—and skate. According to his mother, it’s a miracle that he is skating again.

“It’s definitely been a long journey, and it feels like it all happened in the blink of an eye,” Smiley said.

“To see your son, who just three years ago couldn’t eat, sit up, walk, or talk, now back on the ice, and to be able to tell him, ‘Have a great game,’ it’s pretty incredible,” his mother added.

