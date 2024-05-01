‘Encampment needs to end’: Tufts University issues new warning to student protesters

MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University is issuing a new warning to student protesters remaining at the encampment on the Academic Quad, after negotiations with students failed Tuesday.

“We continue to do everything within reason to avoid the confrontations seen at other universities,” University President Sunil Kumar and other administrators wrote in a university-wide email. “But the encampment needs to end, and Commencement setup needs to begin.”

The university said the pro-Palestinian protesters, who are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and for the school to cut all financial ties with Israel, must break camp and leave the school’s common spaces. If not, they could face school discipline or forcible removal.

Tufts University Police Department has begun locking buildings on the Academic Quad as of 5 p.m.

“Tufts students who do not vacate the space will be subject to the Community Standards processes which may result in suspension or other sanctions,” the email stated. “For seniors, this may include not participating in senior week activities or Commencement. It is our strong desire that it does not come to this, and the protesters choose to leave voluntarily.”

This comes after weeks of student protests and encampments on college campuses including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Tufts University, and Emerson College.

Dozens of protesters remain at Tufts encampment Tuesday night.

