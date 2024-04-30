Tufts University says days are numbered for pro-Palestinian encampment on campus

MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University is requesting the removal of a pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus, citing the need for space as the May 19th graduation date approaches.

“I think right now the university is looking for excuses to get rid of this encampment,” said Gaston Neville who says he is a protester.

Almost every student, including Neville, says the pro-Palestinian cause is too important to stop.

Tufts University tells pro-Palestinian protesters to remove encampment

“Honestly I think that they should stay and that right now what the protesters are asking for is more important than the graduation ceremony,” said Neville.

He is not alone on the Medford campus.

Tufts University tells pro-Palestinian protesters to remove encampment

“I think the protests should continue and maybe move the graduation somewhere else,” said Cheyenne Dixon, a Tufts student who supports the protests.

However, in a letter to the community, the university says protests turned violent at the end of last week. A week where protests at Emerson and Northeastern turned even more violent with many students arrested. Tufts says it’s also important for this year’s seniors to have a commencement ceremony saying:

“Many of this year’s graduates experienced the restrictions and losses of the pandemic and missed out on important life events including the opportunity to participate in their high school graduations.” - Sunil Kumar President

Some students agree but still side with protesters.

“I think it’s a good reason to take them down but I also very much for the encampment and what the protesters are asking Tufts to do,” said Billy Lee Buccella who is a Freshman.

The encampment at Tufts remains in place despite the university’s request for its removal. Similar encampments are also still present at Harvard and MIT.

Tufts University tells pro-Palestinian protesters to remove encampment

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group