Emergency response after fire breaks out at Brockton apartment building

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Brockton extinguished a working fire at an apartment complex.

According to Brockton Fire, crews responded to a porch fire at 1380 Main Street on Wednesday morning.

Video shows flames and heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment building.

It is not known if anyone was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brockton Fire On scene of a porch fire 1380 Main St. pic.twitter.com/3Q3hcWsJUI — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group