Historical war plane loses power, flips over during aviation show in Stow, officials say

STOW, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash that occurred during a World War I aviation show in Stow, fire officials said.

“Crews are on scene of a plane crash at the American Heritage Museum on Barton Road. More information will be released shortly,” the fire department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 11:44 a.m. Sunday.

The plane crash was reported during World War I & Aviation Weekend at the military history museum, which includes flying demonstrations, according to the American Heritage Museum’s website.

“Today at the WWI Aviation Weekend a period Nieuport 28 fighter biplane suffered a loss of power while returning to the field,” a museum spokesman said in an email to Boston 25. “The pilot successfully made the runway but, unfortunately, the landing gear collapsed upon touch down and the plane flipped over before coming to a stop.”

The sole occupant, the pilot, suffered no injuries and was able to depart the aircraft unassisted, according to the spokesman.

The museum is cooperating with the FAA to determine the aircraft’s temporary loss of power.

The museum is located at 568 Main St. in Hudson, which abuts Stow.

