Massachusetts mall reopens to the public after closing due to water leak over the weekend

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Emerald Square Mall has reopened to the public after fire officials closed the mall due to a water leak over the weekend.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., fire officials met with local inspectors and mall management to conduct a walkthrough of the mall after its closure due to a water leak on Sunday, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said in a statement.

“During the meeting, mall management presented several mitigation measures to town officials and outlined future plans to address water leaks,” Coleman said.

Coleman lifted the temporary closure, saying there is no threat to public safety. The mall is open for normal business hours on Monday.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, fire officials received notification of a fire alarm activation at the mall.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the alarm had been triggered by water leaking through a detector.

During an initial investigation, crews found several areas throughout the mall where water was leaking from the roof, affecting lighting fixtures and the men’s and women’s restrooms on the third floor.

Officials believe that the leaks were caused by stormy weather, including snow and ice accumulation on the roof.

The leaks are currently being addressed by mall management and its roofing company, Coleman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

