Elderly woman found dead in Worcester was ‘outside for significant amount of time,’ city says

WORCESTER, Mass. — An elderly woman who was found dead in Worcester last week had been “outside for a significant amount of time,” an official told Boston 25 News.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 17 Assabet Lane on Monday, Feb. 2, found the woman on the ground, according to a spokesperson for the city of Worcester.

The Worcester Fire Department and EMS workers attempted aid upon arrival, but were unsuccessful. The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“The female appeared to have been outside for a significant amount of time based on the Department’s initial examination,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the individual was in the elements for an extended period of time.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group