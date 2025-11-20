Early morning fire possibly caused by candle, officials say

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Fire crews in Ashburnham rushed to put out an early morning fire on Main Street.

The fire took place shortly before 5 a.m., Thursday, according to the Ashburnham Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, Ashburnham crews discovered heavy fire coming out of the side of the left door and front left windows,” according to officials.

Ashburnham early morning fire Crews work to put out a fire on Main Street in Ashburnham. Photo Credit: Ashburnham Fire Department

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire in the main part of the structure, but then discovered that the fire spread to the attic. The Ashburnham Fire Department along with fire agencies from responding towns worked to put out the attic fire, officials say.

The fire may have been caused by a knocked over candle, according to the Ashburnham Fire Department.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

The fire is being considered accidental, according to officials.

