Duxbury police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

DUXBURY, Mass. — Police in Duxbury are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

According to police, officers responded to a crash on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on North St. in Duxbury.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2019 Ford F-150 which had hit a large tree on the side of the road. The operator, Jason Haen, 49 of Pembroke was ejected from the vehicle.

A witness on the scene was performing CPR on the driver when officers arrived. Officers and Duxbury Fire personnel continued CPR and the driver was transported to South Shore Hospital. Haen was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Haen was alone in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved, and speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Duxbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group