Dunkin’ will donate portion of coffee sales in Maine to support those affected by Lewiston shootings

MAINE — Dunkin’ locations across Maine will donate a portion of the coffee sales to support those affected by the Lewiston shootings last week.

On November 6,7, and 8, all Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $1 from every hot and iced coffee sold to the City of Lewiston Support Fund.

The event excludes sales of Dunkin’ cold brew.

Coffee can be purchased in-store, at the drive-thru thru or on the Dunkin’ app.

To learn more about the City of Lewiston Support Fund, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

